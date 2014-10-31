2015 Hairenik Calendar

Product Description

Aghtamar, Ani, Kars, Van. Online and in print, the Armenian Weekly and Hairenik have taken you to different parts of Western Armenia. The stories and photographs have helped reconnect us to our ancestral homeland and offer us a glimpse into the current state of our cultural heritage.

Help us continue this work by purchasing the 2015 Hairenik Western Armenia wall calendar. The calendar will feature photographs from recent trips to Western Armenia by George Aghjayan, Nanore Barsoumian, Bared Maronian, Khatchig Mouradian, and Eric Nazarian. Funds raised from this calendar will help support The Armenian Weekly and Hairenik’s online work—along with other eBook and digital archiving projects—to help ensure these materials are available for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

