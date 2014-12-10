$0.00
british diplomacy

British Diplomacy and the Armenian Question: From the 1830s to 1914

This volume traces the development of British foreign policy regarding the Ottoman Empire, its Armenian population, and other ethnic elements.

It explores British diplomatic activities and the British government’s role at various stages of the Armenian Question. British foreign policy is analyzed in the context of international and regional dynamics, against the backdrop of Britain’s political system and public opinion, the internal and foreign policy of the Ottoman government, the state of affairs in Western Armenia, and the Armenian national movement.

This book complements and serves as a prequel to Akaby Nassibian’s classic, Britain and the Armenian Question: 1915–1923, in documenting the domestic and international policies of the British government related to the Armenian Question in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

The author makes extensive use of British Foreign Office archival and published materials, and other relevant literature and documents.

